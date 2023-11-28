Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Shelby County, Alabama today, we've got what you need.
Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chelsea High School at McAdory High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: McCalla, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Indian Springs School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Pelham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prattville High School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Helena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Helena, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
