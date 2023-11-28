The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Ryan McDonagh find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan McDonagh score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

McDonagh stats and insights

  • McDonagh is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
  • McDonagh has picked up one assist on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 52 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

McDonagh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Jets 1 0 1 22:20 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:39 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 2 0 2 21:23 Home W 4-2
11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 4-2
10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 5-2
10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:21 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:54 Home L 3-2
10/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:46 Home W 5-1
10/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:33 Away W 4-1
10/17/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 6-1

Predators vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

