Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 28?
On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators go head to head against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Roman Josi going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Josi stats and insights
- Josi has scored in four of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
- On the power play, Josi has accumulated two goals and four assists.
- He takes 3.7 shots per game, and converts 5.4% of them.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 52 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Josi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|3
|1
|2
|22:24
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:56
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|25:34
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:49
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|25:22
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|27:28
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|24:29
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|28:47
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|26:34
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|22:10
|Away
|W 5-2
Predators vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
