Top Player Prop Bets for Predators vs. Penguins on November 28, 2023
Filip Forsberg and Sidney Crosby are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins meet at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday (at 8:00 PM ET).
Predators vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Predators vs. Penguins Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
One of Nashville's top offensive players this season is Forsberg, who has scored 25 points in 20 games (11 goals and 14 assists).
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Blues
|Nov. 24
|2
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 20
|2
|0
|2
|6
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|5
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Ryan O'Reilly is another of Nashville's top contributors through 20 games, with 10 goals and eight assists.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blues
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
Gustav Nyquist Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Gustav Nyquist's 15 points this season have come via three goals and 12 assists.
Nyquist Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 26
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Blues
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 20
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Crosby's 13 goals and 11 assists in 20 games for Pittsburgh add up to 24 total points on the season.
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Sabres
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 18
|2
|0
|2
|2
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Jake Guentzel has helped lead the offense for Pittsburgh this season with seven goals and 16 assists.
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 25
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Sabres
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 19
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
