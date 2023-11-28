Having won five in a row, the Nashville Predators welcome in the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Tune in to ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT to watch the Penguins and the Predators hit the ice.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs Penguins Additional Info

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have allowed 64 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the league.

The Predators' 67 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them eighth in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Predators have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 40 goals during that span.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 20 11 14 25 24 13 60% Ryan O'Reilly 20 10 8 18 6 22 53.3% Gustav Nyquist 20 3 12 15 13 3 44.4% Roman Josi 20 4 11 15 14 5 - Thomas Novak 14 6 6 12 7 14 46.8%

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have allowed 52 total goals (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL action.

The Penguins' 63 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 19th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Penguins have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 27 goals over that stretch.

Penguins Key Players