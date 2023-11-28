Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Morgan County, Alabama? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pisgah High School at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Decatur, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clements High School at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Athens, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Bernard Preparatory School at Falkville High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Falkville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danville High School at Covenant Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ramsay High School at Austin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Decatur, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartselle High School at Muscle Shoals High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster Christian Academy at West Morgan High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
