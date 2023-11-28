Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Montgomery County, Alabama and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trinity Presbyterian School at Holtville High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pisgah High School at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Decatur, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington Magnet High School at Autaugaville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Autaugaville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elmore County High School at Loveless Academic Magnet Program School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pike Road High School at Lanier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Academy at Prattville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alabama Christian Academy at Thorsby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Thorsby, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carver-Montgomery High School at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
