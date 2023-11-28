Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mobile County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Mobile County, Alabama today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Satsuma High School at Vancleave High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Vancleave, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Luke's Episcopal School at Spanish Fort High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Spanish Fort, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Theodore High School at Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairhope High School at Faith Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baker High School at Vigor High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Prichard, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
B.C. Rain High School at Blount High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Eight Mile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McGill-Toolen Catholic High School at Cottage Hill Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
