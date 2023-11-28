Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Marshall County, Alabama, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cleveland High School at Brindlee Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Guntersville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arab High School at New Hope High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: New Hope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Albertville High School at Guntersville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Guntersville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Payne High School at Kate D Smith DAR High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Grant, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scottsboro High School at Douglas High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Douglas, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
