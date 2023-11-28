Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Madison County, Alabama today, we've got the information here.
Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Whitesburg Christian Academy at Athens Bible School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Athens, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grissom High School at Columbia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arab High School at New Hope High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: New Hope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Clemens High School at Athens High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Athens, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster Christian Academy at West Morgan High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
