Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lowndes County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Lowndes County, Alabama today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lowndes County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wetumpka High School at Central-Hayneville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Hayneville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
