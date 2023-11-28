If you live in Limestone County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Limestone County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Clements High School at Decatur High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28

6:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Athens, AL

Athens, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy at Shoals Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitesburg Christian Academy at Athens Bible School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Athens, AL

Athens, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

James Clemens High School at Athens High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Athens, AL

Athens, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

West Limestone High School at Elkmont High School