Should you bet on Juuso Parssinen to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins meet up on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Parssinen stats and insights

In three of 19 games this season, Parssinen has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.

Parssinen has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Parssinen averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 52 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Parssinen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:23 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:01 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 15:56 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:24 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:20 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:47 Home L 7-5 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:35 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:51 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:04 Away L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.