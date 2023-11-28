Gustav Nyquist will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Nashville Predators meet the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena. There are prop bets for Nyquist available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Gustav Nyquist vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Nyquist Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Nyquist has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 16:23 on the ice per game.

Nyquist has a goal in three of 20 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Nyquist has a point in 12 games this year (out of 20), including multiple points three times.

Nyquist has an assist in nine of 20 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 54.1% that Nyquist goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Nyquist having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nyquist Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 52 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 20 Games 2 15 Points 0 3 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

