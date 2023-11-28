Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dale County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Dale County, Alabama. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Headland High School at Dale County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Midland City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Christian School at Ariton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Ariton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carroll High School at Luverne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Luverne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
