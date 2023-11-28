Should you bet on Cole Smith to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins meet up on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Cole Smith score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

Smith has a goal in two of 20 games this season, scoring more than once in both of those games.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

Smith has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 52 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 13:56 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 14:11 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 11:10 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 13:12 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:57 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:55 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 7:32 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:45 Away W 5-2

Predators vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

