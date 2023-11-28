If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Colbert County, Alabama today, we've got the information here.

Colbert County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cherokee High School at Hackleburg High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28

6:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Hackleburg, AL

Hackleburg, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Colbert Heights High School at Waterloo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Waterloo, AL

Waterloo, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Colbert County High School at Wilson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Covenant Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartselle High School at Muscle Shoals High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Muscle Shoals, AL

Muscle Shoals, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Deshler High School at Lauderdale County High School