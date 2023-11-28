Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cherokee County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Cherokee County, Alabama has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cherokee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gaylesville High School at Crossville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Crossville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sand Rock School at Sylvania High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Sylvania, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.