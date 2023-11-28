The Miami Heat (10-7) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.

Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: TNT and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -2.5 226.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to score more than 226.5 points in 14 of 17 games this season.

The average total in Milwaukee's contests this year is 237.8, 11.3 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Bucks are 6-11-0 against the spread this season.

Milwaukee has won 12, or 75%, of the 16 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Milwaukee has won 10 of its 12 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 226.5 points in five of 17 outings.

Miami has a 217.6-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 8.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Miami has compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread.

The Heat have won in two of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Miami has a record of 1-5 when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Bucks vs Heat Additional Info

Bucks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 14 82.4% 120.4 230.2 117.5 225.3 233.4 Heat 5 29.4% 109.8 230.2 107.8 225.3 218.1

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Bucks have gone over the total five times.

Milwaukee has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered two times in nine games when playing at home, and it has covered four times in eight games on the road.

The Bucks record 120.4 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 107.8 the Heat allow.

When Milwaukee totals more than 107.8 points, it is 6-10 against the spread and 12-4 overall.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Heat have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.

This season, Miami is 1-4-0 at home against the spread (.200 winning percentage). Away, it is 7-5-0 ATS (.583).

The Heat average 7.7 fewer points per game (109.8) than the Bucks give up to opponents (117.5).

When it scores more than 117.5 points, Miami is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Bucks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 6-11 4-9 10-7 Heat 8-9 3-3 7-10

Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights

Bucks Heat 120.4 Points Scored (PG) 109.8 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 6-10 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-1 12-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-0 117.5 Points Allowed (PG) 107.8 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 1-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-8 4-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-6

