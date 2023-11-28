Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Baldwin County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Baldwin County, Alabama, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Robertsdale High School at Daphne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Daphne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Navarre High School at Foley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Foley, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Snook Christian Academy at Central Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Luke's Episcopal School at Spanish Fort High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Spanish Fort, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairhope High School at Faith Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.