There is high school basketball action in Autauga County, Alabama today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Autauga County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Booker T. Washington Magnet High School at Autaugaville High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28

6:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Autaugaville, AL

Autaugaville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Prattville High School at Thompson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Prattville, AL

Prattville, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery Academy at Prattville Christian Academy