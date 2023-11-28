Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Autauga County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Autauga County, Alabama today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Autauga County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Booker T. Washington Magnet High School at Autaugaville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Autaugaville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prattville High School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Academy at Prattville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
