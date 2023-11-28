Alabama vs. Clemson: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 28
The Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Clemson Tigers (5-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. Clemson matchup.
Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Alabama vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Clemson Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-8.5)
|159.5
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-7.5)
|160.5
|-400
|+300
Alabama vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- Alabama has compiled a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of four out of the Crimson Tide's five games this season have gone over the point total.
- Clemson has won two games against the spread this season.
- In the Tigers' four chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- Alabama is 19th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3500), much lower than according to the computer rankings (10th-best).
- With odds of +3500, Alabama has been given a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.
Clemson Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- The implied probability of Clemson winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.
