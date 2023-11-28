The Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) look to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Clemson Tigers (5-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Clemson matchup.

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Clemson Moneyline
BetMGM Alabama (-8.5) 159.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Alabama (-7.5) 160.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama vs. Clemson Betting Trends

  • Alabama has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
  • Crimson Tide games have hit the over four out of five times this season.
  • Clemson has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this year.
  • Tigers games have gone over the point total three out of four times this season.

Alabama Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3500
  • Sportsbooks rate Alabama much lower (18th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (10th-best).
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Alabama has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Clemson Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • Clemson's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.