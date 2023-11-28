The Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) look to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Clemson Tigers (5-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Clemson matchup.

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama vs. Clemson Betting Trends

Alabama has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

Crimson Tide games have hit the over four out of five times this season.

Clemson has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this year.

Tigers games have gone over the point total three out of four times this season.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Sportsbooks rate Alabama much lower (18th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (10th-best).

Based on its moneyline odds, Alabama has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Clemson's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.