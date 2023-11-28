Alabama vs. Clemson: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 28
The Clemson Tigers (5-0) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Clemson matchup in this article.
Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Alabama vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Clemson Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-9.5)
|159.5
|-500
|+350
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-9.5)
|159.5
|-490
|+365
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Alabama vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- Alabama is 4-1-0 ATS this season.
- In the Crimson Tide's five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
- Clemson has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Tigers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of four times this season.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- Sportsbooks rate Alabama considerably lower (19th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (10th-best).
- Alabama has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Clemson Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- The implied probability of Clemson winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.