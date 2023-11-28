The No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Clemson Tigers (5-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN

Alabama Stats Insights

This season, the Crimson Tide have a 54.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.1% higher than the 42% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.

Alabama has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 188th.

The Crimson Tide score 31 more points per game (97.8) than the Tigers give up (66.8).

When Alabama puts up more than 66.8 points, it is 5-1.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama posted 89.5 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 73.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Crimson Tide played better at home last season, ceding 65 points per game, compared to 69 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-point shooting, Alabama performed better in home games last season, making 11.1 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.7 threes per game and a 31.1% three-point percentage away from home.

