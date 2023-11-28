How to Watch Alabama vs. Clemson on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Clemson Tigers (5-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
Alabama Stats Insights
- This season, the Crimson Tide have a 54.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.1% higher than the 42% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.
- Alabama has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 188th.
- The Crimson Tide score 31 more points per game (97.8) than the Tigers give up (66.8).
- When Alabama puts up more than 66.8 points, it is 5-1.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Alabama posted 89.5 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 73.7 points per contest.
- Defensively the Crimson Tide played better at home last season, ceding 65 points per game, compared to 69 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Alabama performed better in home games last season, making 11.1 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.7 threes per game and a 31.1% three-point percentage away from home.
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Mercer
|W 98-67
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Ohio State
|L 92-81
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|Oregon
|W 99-91
|Raider Arena
|11/28/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
