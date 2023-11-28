How to Watch Alabama vs. Clemson on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) hope to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Clemson Tigers (5-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Alabama Stats Insights
- This season, the Crimson Tide have a 54.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.1% higher than the 42% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.
- Alabama is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 42% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 188th.
- The Crimson Tide score 97.8 points per game, 31 more points than the 66.8 the Tigers give up.
- Alabama is 5-1 when scoring more than 66.8 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Clemson Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 47.5% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 43.9% the Crimson Tide's opponents have shot this season.
- Clemson has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.9% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide sit at 70th.
- The Tigers put up only 4.8 more points per game (79.6) than the Crimson Tide allow (74.8).
- When Clemson allows fewer than 97.8 points, it is 5-0.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Alabama averaged 89.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 15.8 more points than it averaged on the road (73.7).
- The Crimson Tide surrendered 65 points per game last year in home games, which was four fewer points than they allowed in road games (69).
- When playing at home, Alabama drained 2.4 more treys per game (11.1) than in away games (8.7). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (31.1%).
Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Clemson scored 78.4 points per game last season, 6.6 more than it averaged away (71.8).
- In 2022-23, the Tigers allowed 7.9 fewer points per game at home (65.2) than away (73.1).
- Clemson drained more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.8%) than on the road (33.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Mercer
|W 98-67
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Ohio State
|L 92-81
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|Oregon
|W 99-91
|Raider Arena
|11/28/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Davidson
|W 68-65
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/19/2023
|Boise State
|W 85-68
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 90-69
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|12/6/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.