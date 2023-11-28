The Clemson Tigers (5-0) will look to extend a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide are shooting 54.1% from the field this season, 12.1 percentage points higher than the 42% the Tigers allow to opponents.

Alabama is 5-1 when it shoots better than 42% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 188th.

The 97.8 points per game the Crimson Tide score are 31 more points than the Tigers allow (66.8).

Alabama is 5-1 when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have given up to their opponents (43.9%).

Clemson has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.9% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 254th.

The Tigers put up an average of 79.6 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 74.8 the Crimson Tide give up to opponents.

When Clemson allows fewer than 97.8 points, it is 5-0.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama put up 89.5 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 73.7 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Crimson Tide allowed four fewer points per game (65) than in road games (69).

Alabama sunk 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged in road games (8.7 threes per game, 31.1% three-point percentage).

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Clemson scored 6.6 more points per game at home (78.4) than away (71.8).

At home, the Tigers gave up 65.2 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 73.1.

Beyond the arc, Clemson sunk fewer trifectas on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.2%) than at home (38.8%) as well.

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Mercer W 98-67 Coleman Coliseum 11/24/2023 Ohio State L 92-81 Raider Arena 11/25/2023 Oregon W 99-91 Raider Arena 11/28/2023 Clemson - Coleman Coliseum 12/4/2023 Arkansas State - Coleman Coliseum 12/9/2023 Purdue - Coca-Cola Coliseum

Clemson Upcoming Schedule