The Clemson Tigers (5-0) will look to extend a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Crimson Tide are shooting 54.1% from the field this season, 12.1 percentage points higher than the 42% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • Alabama is 5-1 when it shoots better than 42% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 188th.
  • The 97.8 points per game the Crimson Tide score are 31 more points than the Tigers allow (66.8).
  • Alabama is 5-1 when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Clemson Stats Insights

  • The Tigers' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have given up to their opponents (43.9%).
  • Clemson has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.9% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 254th.
  • The Tigers put up an average of 79.6 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 74.8 the Crimson Tide give up to opponents.
  • When Clemson allows fewer than 97.8 points, it is 5-0.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Alabama put up 89.5 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 73.7 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Crimson Tide allowed four fewer points per game (65) than in road games (69).
  • Alabama sunk 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged in road games (8.7 threes per game, 31.1% three-point percentage).

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Clemson scored 6.6 more points per game at home (78.4) than away (71.8).
  • At home, the Tigers gave up 65.2 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 73.1.
  • Beyond the arc, Clemson sunk fewer trifectas on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.2%) than at home (38.8%) as well.

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Mercer W 98-67 Coleman Coliseum
11/24/2023 Ohio State L 92-81 Raider Arena
11/25/2023 Oregon W 99-91 Raider Arena
11/28/2023 Clemson - Coleman Coliseum
12/4/2023 Arkansas State - Coleman Coliseum
12/9/2023 Purdue - Coca-Cola Coliseum

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Davidson W 68-65 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/19/2023 Boise State W 85-68 Littlejohn Coliseum
11/24/2023 Alcorn State W 90-69 Littlejohn Coliseum
11/28/2023 @ Alabama - Coleman Coliseum
12/3/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
12/6/2023 South Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum

