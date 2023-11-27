The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-3) travel to face the UAB Blazers (4-1) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023.

UAB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

UAB vs. Jacksonville State Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks put up an average of 60.4 points per game, only one fewer point than the 61.4 the Blazers allow.

When it scores more than 61.4 points, Jacksonville State is 2-0.

UAB has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.4 points.

The 71.2 points per game the Blazers average are 7.4 more points than the Gamecocks allow (63.8).

UAB is 3-1 when scoring more than 63.8 points.

Jacksonville State is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 71.2 points.

This year the Blazers are shooting 44% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Gamecocks give up.

The Gamecocks make 35.1% of their shots from the field, 3.6% lower than the Blazers' defensive field-goal percentage.

UAB Leaders

Mia Moore: 19.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.4 STL, 59 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

19.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.4 STL, 59 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Denim DeShields: 8.4 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 40.5 FG%

8.4 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 40.5 FG% Tracey Bershers: 12.5 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

12.5 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Maddie Walsh: 6.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

6.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18) Jade Weathersby: 8.8 PTS, 46.4 FG%

