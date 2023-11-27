Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscaloosa County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sipsey Valley High School at Demopolis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Demopolis, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
