The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-2) face the Troy Trojans (3-3) as 5.5-point favorites on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 154.5.

Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Eastern Kentucky -5.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trojans Betting Records & Stats

Troy has combined with its opponents to score more than 154.5 points in three of four games this season.

The average total for Troy's games this season has been 156, 1.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Troy has covered the spread twice in four opportunities this year.

Troy has been posted as the underdog three times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

This season, the Trojans have been at least a +200 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Troy has a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 154.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 154.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Eastern Kentucky 8 29.6% 78.6 151.8 73.5 140.3 148.7 Troy 4 14.8% 73.2 151.8 66.8 140.3 137.1

Additional Troy Insights & Trends

The Trojans score 10.7 more points per game (86.5) than the Colonels give up (75.8).

Troy has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 3-2 overall record in games it scores more than 75.8 points.

Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Eastern Kentucky 17-10-0 3-3 11-16-0 Troy 15-12-0 3-2 14-13-0

Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Eastern Kentucky Troy 14-2 Home Record 11-3 5-10 Away Record 7-8 9-2-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 86.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.7 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.7 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

