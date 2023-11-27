Monday's game between the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-2) and the Troy Trojans (3-3) at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena has a projected final score of 79-75 based on our computer prediction, with Eastern Kentucky securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM on November 27.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 79, Troy 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Eastern Kentucky (-3.7)

Eastern Kentucky (-3.7) Computer Predicted Total: 153.5

Troy Performance Insights

The Trojans have a +102 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17 points per game. They're putting up 86.5 points per game, 24th in college basketball, and are allowing 69.5 per outing to rank 154th in college basketball.

Troy grabs 39.2 rebounds per game (23rd in college basketball) while conceding 30.8 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.4 boards per game.

Troy connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (150th in college basketball) while shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc (258th in college basketball). It is making 2.5 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.3 per game at 27.4%.

Troy wins the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 15.8 (351st in college basketball) while its opponents average 17.

