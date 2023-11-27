The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-2) face the Troy Trojans (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Eastern Kentucky Moneyline Troy Moneyline BetMGM Eastern Kentucky (-5.5) 150.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Eastern Kentucky (-4.5) 150.5 -210 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Trends (2022-23)

Troy put together a 15-12-0 record against the spread last year.

The Trojans covered the spread three times last year (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Eastern Kentucky went 17-10-0 ATS last season.

The Colonels and their opponents combined to go over the point total 11 out of 27 times last season.

