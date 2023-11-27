The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-2) face the Troy Trojans (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 on ESPN+.

Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Troy Stats Insights

  • The Trojans have shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Colonels have averaged.
  • This season, Troy has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.2% from the field.
  • The Trojans are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels sit at first.
  • The Trojans put up an average of 86.5 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 75.8 the Colonels give up to opponents.
  • Troy is 3-2 when it scores more than 75.8 points.

Troy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Troy averaged 16 more points per game at home (81.7) than on the road (65.7).
  • The Trojans gave up fewer points at home (65.5 per game) than on the road (68.1) last season.
  • At home, Troy made 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged away (6.9). Troy's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.3%) than away (29.3%).

Troy Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Reinhardt W 111-46 Trojan Arena
11/20/2023 Sam Houston L 88-86 Trojan Arena
11/24/2023 Grambling W 80-67 Trojan Arena
11/27/2023 @ Eastern Kentucky - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/1/2023 SIU-Edwardsville - Trojan Arena
12/9/2023 @ Dayton - UD Arena

