Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
In Montgomery County, Alabama, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School at Trinity Presbyterian School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Indian Springs School at Montgomery Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lee-Scott Academy at Evangel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint James School at Pike Road High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Pike Road, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.