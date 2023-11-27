In Montgomery County, Alabama, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School at Trinity Presbyterian School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 27

4:30 PM CT on November 27 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Indian Springs School at Montgomery Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 27

6:30 PM CT on November 27 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lee-Scott Academy at Evangel Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27

7:30 PM CT on November 27 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint James School at Pike Road High School