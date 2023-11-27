The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-3) will visit the UAB Blazers (4-1) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023.

Jacksonville State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Jacksonville State vs. UAB Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks' 60.4 points per game are just one fewer point than the 61.4 the Blazers allow.

Jacksonville State has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 61.4 points.

UAB has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.4 points.

The 71.2 points per game the Blazers score are 7.4 more points than the Gamecocks allow (63.8).

UAB has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 63.8 points.

Jacksonville State is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 71.2 points.

This season the Blazers are shooting 44% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Gamecocks give up.

The Gamecocks shoot 35.1% from the field, 3.6% lower than the Blazers concede.

Jacksonville State Leaders

Kristol Ayson: 10 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

10 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Keiara Griffin: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.2 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.2 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Samiya Steele: 9.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

9.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21) Brooklyn McDaniel: 5.2 PTS, 22.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

5.2 PTS, 22.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Bre'anna Rhodes: 5.6 PTS, 36.4 FG%

Jacksonville State Schedule