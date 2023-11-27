Monday's game features the UAB Blazers (4-1) and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-3) matching up at Bartow Arena (on November 27) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-63 win for UAB.

The Gamecocks' most recent contest on Monday ended in an 83-31 victory over Life (GA).

Jacksonville State vs. UAB Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Jacksonville State vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 70, Jacksonville State 63

Other CUSA Predictions

Jacksonville State Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Jacksonville State is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most defeats.

Jacksonville State Leaders

Kristol Ayson: 10 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

10 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Keiara Griffin: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.2 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.2 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Samiya Steele: 9.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

9.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21) Brooklyn McDaniel: 5.2 PTS, 22.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

5.2 PTS, 22.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Bre'anna Rhodes: 5.6 PTS, 36.4 FG%

Jacksonville State Performance Insights

The Gamecocks are being outscored by 3.4 points per game, with a -17 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.4 points per game (263rd in college basketball), and allow 63.8 per outing (179th in college basketball).

