Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
If you reside in Fayette County, Alabama and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Fayette County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northside High School at Berry High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Berry, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sulligent High School at Fayette County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Fayette, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
