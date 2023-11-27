Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Covington County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Covington County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Straughn High School at Georgiana School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Georgiana, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
