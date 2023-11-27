Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Colbert County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
In Colbert County, Alabama, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Colbert County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Phillips High School at Colbert County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Leighton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colbert Heights High School at East Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamilton High School at Deshler High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
