Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Blount County, Alabama and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Blount County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hayden High School at Corner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Dora, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cornerstone Christian Academy at Mt Pleasant Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Appalachian High School at Southeastern High School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Remlap, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
