Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Baldwin County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Baldwin County, Alabama? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pace High School at Spanish Fort High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Spanish Fort, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Daphne High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
