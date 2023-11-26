In the upcoming tilt versus the Winnipeg Jets, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Yakov Trenin to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Yakov Trenin score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Trenin stats and insights

Trenin has scored in three of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Jets this season in one game (zero shots).

Trenin has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 8.6% of them.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 55 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Trenin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:41 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:41 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 15:11 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 15:30 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:21 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:41 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:47 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:20 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:22 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

