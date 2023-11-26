Today's Super Lig lineup features top teams in action. Among those contests is Adana Demirspor taking on Kayserispor.

Watch Kayserispor vs Adana Demirspor

Adana Demirspor makes the trip to match up with Kayserispor at Kadir Has Stadium in Kayseri.

Game Time: 5:30 AM ET

Favorite: Kayserispor (+140)

Kayserispor (+140) Underdog: Adana Demirspor (+170)

Adana Demirspor (+170) Draw: (+280)

Watch Samsunspor vs Besiktas

Besiktas journeys to face Samsunspor at Samsun 19 Mayis in Samsun.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Besiktas (+120)

Besiktas (+120) Underdog: Samsunspor (+225)

Samsunspor (+225) Draw: (+245)

Watch Antalyaspor vs Caykur Rizespor

Caykur Rizespor makes the trip to take on Antalyaspor at Antalya Stadium in Antalya.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

Favorite: Antalyaspor (-125)

Antalyaspor (-125) Underdog: Caykur Rizespor (+360)

Caykur Rizespor (+360) Draw: (+260)

Watch Fenerbahce Istanbul vs Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul is on the road to match up with Fenerbahce Istanbul at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Fenerbahce Istanbul (-425)

Fenerbahce Istanbul (-425) Underdog: Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (+950)

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (+950) Draw: (+600)

