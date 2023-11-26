How to Watch the Predators vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Nashville Predators (9-10), winners of four games in a row, will host the Winnipeg Jets (12-5-2) -- who've won five straight -- on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch the Predators attempt to take down the Jets on ESPN+ and BSSO.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Predators vs Jets Additional Info
|Predators vs Jets Odds/Over/Under
|Predators vs Jets Prediction
|Predators vs Jets Player Props
|Predators vs Jets Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Predators vs. Jets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|Predators
|6-3 WPG
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators have allowed 62 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 17th in league action in goals against.
- The Predators' 64 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Predators have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Predators have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 39 goals during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|19
|11
|13
|24
|23
|13
|60%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|19
|10
|8
|18
|6
|22
|53.1%
|Gustav Nyquist
|19
|2
|12
|14
|13
|2
|44.4%
|Luke Evangelista
|18
|3
|9
|12
|18
|9
|0%
|Roman Josi
|19
|3
|9
|12
|13
|5
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets have one of the best defenses in the league, giving up 55 total goals (2.9 per game), eighth in the NHL.
- The Jets' 69 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them sixth in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Jets have gone 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Jets have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) over that stretch.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|19
|14
|9
|23
|10
|8
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|19
|7
|15
|22
|7
|14
|51.8%
|Joshua Morrissey
|19
|3
|15
|18
|17
|9
|-
|Mason Appleton
|19
|6
|9
|15
|4
|9
|50%
|Cole Perfetti
|19
|6
|9
|15
|4
|5
|34.8%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.