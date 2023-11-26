Predators vs. Jets Injury Report Today - November 26
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Nashville Predators (9-10), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Predators prepare for their matchup with the Winnipeg Jets (12-5-2) at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, November 26 at 8:00 PM ET.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Cody Glass
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Thomas Novak
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Luke Schenn
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Rasmus Kupari
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|Gabriel Vilardi
|C
|Out
|Knee
Predators vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- With 64 goals (3.4 per game), the Predators have the league's 11th-ranked offense.
- Nashville's total of 62 goals allowed (3.3 per game) ranks 17th in the NHL.
- Their +2 goal differential is 15th in the league.
Jets Season Insights
- The Jets score the sixth-most goals in the league (69 total, 3.6 per game).
- They have the league's seventh-best goal differential at +14.
Predators vs. Jets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-115)
|Predators (-105)
|6
