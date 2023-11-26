How to Watch North Alabama vs. Western Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (4-0) aim to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the North Alabama Lions (3-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ramsey Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.
North Alabama vs. Western Carolina Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Alabama Stats Insights
- The Lions are shooting 43.6% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 41.4% the Catamounts' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, North Alabama has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Lions are the 173rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts sit at 157th.
- The Lions' 78.8 points per game are 12.8 more points than the 66.0 the Catamounts give up.
- North Alabama is 2-1 when it scores more than 66.0 points.
North Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, North Alabama averaged 12.0 more points per game at home (81.8) than on the road (69.8).
- The Lions conceded 68.2 points per game at home last season, and 78.8 away.
- Beyond the arc, North Alabama drained fewer treys on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (41.1%) as well.
North Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|L 81-54
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|Jacksonville State
|W 61-59
|Flowers Hall
|11/22/2023
|@ UT Martin
|L 105-103
|Skyhawk Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|-
|Ramsey Center
|11/30/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Flowers Hall
|12/2/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
