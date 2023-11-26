The Western Carolina Catamounts (4-0) aim to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the North Alabama Lions (3-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ramsey Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Alabama vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

North Alabama Stats Insights

The Lions are shooting 43.6% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 41.4% the Catamounts' opponents have shot this season.

This season, North Alabama has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Lions are the 173rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts sit at 157th.

The Lions' 78.8 points per game are 12.8 more points than the 66.0 the Catamounts give up.

North Alabama is 2-1 when it scores more than 66.0 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, North Alabama averaged 12.0 more points per game at home (81.8) than on the road (69.8).

The Lions conceded 68.2 points per game at home last season, and 78.8 away.

Beyond the arc, North Alabama drained fewer treys on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (41.1%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Alabama Upcoming Schedule