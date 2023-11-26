The UTEP Miners (3-3) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the North Alabama Lions (2-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

North Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Alabama vs. UTEP Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions' 69.2 points per game are just 1.9 more points than the 67.3 the Miners allow.
  • North Alabama has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.
  • UTEP's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.2 points.
  • The Miners score 64.5 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 70.2 the Lions allow.
  • UTEP has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 70.2 points.
  • North Alabama is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 64.5 points.
  • This season the Miners are shooting 37.8% from the field, 7.1% lower than the Lions give up.
  • The Lions make 39.3% of their shots from the field, 3.6% lower than the Miners' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Alabama Leaders

  • Alexis Callins: 15.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.2 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)
  • Sara Wohlgemuth: 5.0 PTS, 6.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2)
  • Alyssa Clutter: 8.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 53.3 FG%
  • Rhema Pegues: 8.0 PTS, 29.7 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)
  • Emily Jones: 6.4 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

North Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Missouri L 83-72 Mizzou Arena
11/18/2023 Southern Miss L 91-63 Flowers Hall
11/21/2023 UT Martin W 70-63 Flowers Hall
11/26/2023 @ UTEP - Don Haskins Center
11/29/2023 @ Alabama A&M - Alabama A&M Events Center
12/5/2023 Fisk - Flowers Hall

