Sunday's contest that pits the UTEP Miners (3-3) against the North Alabama Lions (2-3) at Don Haskins Center has a projected final score of 73-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UTEP, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 26.

The Lions' most recent game on Tuesday ended in a 70-63 victory against UT Martin.

North Alabama vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

North Alabama vs. UTEP Score Prediction

Prediction: UTEP 73, North Alabama 64

Other ASUN Predictions

North Alabama Schedule Analysis

North Alabama has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (one).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, North Alabama is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 39th-most defeats.

North Alabama Leaders

Alexis Callins: 15.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.2 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

15.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.2 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40) Sara Wohlgemuth: 5 PTS, 6.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 50 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2)

5 PTS, 6.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 50 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2) Alyssa Clutter: 8.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 53.3 FG%

8.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 53.3 FG% Rhema Pegues: 8 PTS, 29.7 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

8 PTS, 29.7 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Emily Jones: 6.4 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

North Alabama Performance Insights

The Lions have a -5 scoring differential, putting up 69.2 points per game (155th in college basketball) and giving up 70.2 (274th in college basketball).

