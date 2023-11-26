Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-3) face the Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Jacksonville State Games
- November 30 at home vs South Alabama
- December 3 at home vs East Tennessee State
- November 24 at UTSA
- November 22 at Incarnate Word
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jacksonville State Top Players (2022-23)
- Demaree King: 15.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Skyelar Potter: 14.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Juwan Perdue: 8.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Clarence Jackson: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Incarnate Word Top Players (2022-23)
- Jonathan Cisse: 16.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Trey Miller: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Stephon Payne III: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Davante Dennis: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Niki Krause: 6.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Jacksonville State Rank
|Jacksonville State AVG
|Incarnate Word AVG
|Incarnate Word Rank
|212th
|69.9
|Points Scored
|70.8
|195th
|184th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|73.9
|288th
|117th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|28.2
|340th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|256th
|30th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|12.0
|268th
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.