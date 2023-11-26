How to Watch Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-3) take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jacksonville State Stats Insights
- This season, the Gamecocks have a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have knocked down.
- Jacksonville State is 2-1 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
- The Gamecocks are the 228th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 79th.
- The Gamecocks record 7.3 fewer points per game (71.5) than the Cardinals allow (78.8).
- Jacksonville State has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 78.8 points.
Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Jacksonville State posted 7.2 more points per game (72.8) than it did in away games (65.6).
- The Gamecocks surrendered 63.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.2 when playing on the road.
- At home, Jacksonville State drained 1.7 more treys per game (9.9) than on the road (8.2). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to in road games (36.4%).
Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ North Alabama
|L 61-59
|Flowers Hall
|11/22/2023
|@ Incarnate Word
|L 67-66
|McDermott Center
|11/24/2023
|@ UTSA
|W 77-62
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/26/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/30/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
